Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian shelling in Kyiv

A Ukrainian actress known for her work on the big screen and on the theater circuit was killed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, according to a local theater.

The reported attack on a residential building left Oksana Shvets, 67, dead, the theater said.

"During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv, a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed," a statement from the Young Theater said via Facebook. "Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!"

The group expressed "unreparable grief" at Shvets’ death.

Shvets’ death was also reported via social media by the Kyiv Post's Twitter account.

"The actress of the Young Theatre Oksana Shvets has been murdered in Kyiv during the war," the post, alongside an image of the veteran stage performer, states.

The Young Theater in Ukraine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Shvets had been recognized as one of her country's greatest performers and was awarded its highest artistic achievement as "Honored Artist of Ukraine."

The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee war-torn Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

Last week, Ukrainian singer and composer Pasha Lee was killed in a shelling attack in Irpin while on the front line fighting for his country, the Odesa Film Festival reported on its Facebook account.

The 33-year-old served on Ukraine’s territorial defense unit after he put his acting and TV hosting duties on hold when the war began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report