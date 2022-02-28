Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanked by Hugh Bonneville for voicing 'Paddington': 'Speaking for myself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put a spotlight on the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has been on the ground in Ukraine, as he helps his countrymen and women fight for their survival against the Russian invasion.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian President's career, including his acting career, was a topic of conversation.

British actor Hugh Bonneville, one of the stars of the "Paddington" franchise, sent the internet into a frenzy as he shared the news that Zelenskyy, 44, voiced the Peruvian Bear in the Ukrainian versions of "Paddington" and "Paddington 2" via social media on Sunday.

"Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear," he said in a tweet, alongside a video of Zelenskyy.

The news has since been confirmed by the film’s producer, StudioCanal, to The Hollywood Reporter.

The hit franchise released its first installment of the Ukrainian adaption in 2014 and the sequel in 2017. Before he was elected president in 2019, Zelenskyy was a very popular and successful comedian in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also starred as the schoolteacher who goes on to become the Ukrainian President in the hit series, "Servant of the People." The show consists of three seasons and first aired in 2015.

The Ukrainian President launched his political party, also called Servant of the People, following the show's wild success.

In addition to his acting career, the longtime entertainer won the Ukrainian version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine , including Kyiv, last week that Russia described as a "special military operation."

The U.N. human rights chief said at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in more than four days of fighting — warning that figure is probably a vast undercount — and Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report