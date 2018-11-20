UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich files restraining order against MMA fighter husband after alleged domestic dispute

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich has filed a restraining order against her husband Arnold Berdon after an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend, Fox News has learned.

Hawaii State Judiciary court records show Ostovich, whose last name is listed as Berdon on the filing, requested a petition for an order of protection against Berdon on Monday after she was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone in addition to other injuries.

The court documents obtained by Fox News show that the temporary restraining order is set to expire on May 18, 2019.

According to TMZ Sports, Berdon is seeking legal counsel and will defend himself against Ostovich’s allegations that he attacked her, by claiming that he reacted in self-defense after she attacked him first. A rep for Berdon did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Ostovich was slated to fight against Paige VanZant early next year on January 19, but has since pulled out of the bout “as a result of these injuries,” her management team Suckerpunch Entertainment announced in a statement posted on social media.

“A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th,” read the statement.

“Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”