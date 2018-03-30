Tyler Florence's ultimate game day comfort food

Get your guests ready for some football with these delicious dishes from chef Tyler Florence!



Cheesy Chicken Noodle Soup



Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 medium carrots, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

2 celery ribs, halved lengthwise, and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

4 fresh thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

2 quarts chicken stock

1 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 package STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese, cooked according to package instructions

1 handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped



Method

Place a soup pot over medium heat and coat with the oil. Add the onion, garlic, carrots, celery, thyme and bay leaf. Cook and stir for about 6 minutes, until the vegetables are softened but not browned. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the liquid to a boil. Fold in the chicken, and continue to simmer for another couple of minutes to heat through; season with salt and pepper.

Plate the macaroni and cheese into four soup bowls. Top with a ladle of the chicken noodle soup in each bowl.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.



Stouffer's Mac and Cheese Shepard's Pie



Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 pounds boneless beef brisket or chuck steak, cubed

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup chopped onion

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups canned beef broth, low sodium

8-ounce can chopped tomatoes

Celery, carrot, 1/2 onion, tied together with string

2 cups frozen sweet peas, thawed

2 cups frozen diced carrots, thawed

1 cup pearl onions, blanched

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 package STOUFFER'S Macaroni & Cheese, cooked according to package instructions



Method

In a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, add the oil then braise the beef with the garlic, onion, and bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper. When the meat is browned and the onion is tender, dust with flour. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often. Pour in the beef broth and cook for 2 minutes until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the canned tomatoes and the whole vegetables tied together. Simmer for 5 minutes to infuse the flavors, then remove the vegetable bundle. Add the peas, carrots, pearl onions, and parsley. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Transfer the meat mixture to a 9 by 13-inch casserole dish. Spread the macaroni and cheese evenly on top of the casserole. Dot with butter if desired. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven until the mac and cheese is golden, about 25-30 minutes.