Trump's specific placement of Queen Elizabeth portrait at Mar-a-Lago revealed in new book

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President Donald Trump reportedly has a reproduction of Queen Elizabeth II’s last official portrait hanging in the dining room of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The president wanted to have a "permanent reminder" of the late monarch, who died in 2022, according to a new book about the queen titled "Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story," per People.

The queen sat for the portrait by Basia Kaczmarowska-Hamilton, a Polish-British artist, in May 2022, four months before her death, to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

She decided to keep the original in Windsor Castle. One reproduction was sent to London’s Polish Institute and a second reproduction was given to Trump by Kaczmarowska-Hamilton, the book's author, Robert Hardman, wrote.

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"She was so great. I wanted to hang her picture in a room where there is no one else on the wall," Trump reportedly told Hardman.

Hardman wrote that the portrait hangs in the dining room over a painting of a medieval ship.

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The painting can be seen in a picture taken at Mar-a-Lago during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit in December 2025.

Trump first met the queen at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 when he traveled to the United Kingdom on a working visit during his first term.

In 2019, they met once again during an official state visit, which included a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

In December of that year, Trump also attended a Buckingham Palace banquet hosted by the queen for NATO members.

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the queen’s death in September 2022. "Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief."

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"Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," he added. "Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women."

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Trump also added that he and first lady Melania Trump "will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!"

He added, "May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

In a recent interview for an upcoming book titled "The Queen and Her Presidents: The Hidden Hand That Shaped History," Trump told author Susan Page that he was impressed by her diplomacy when he spoke with her.

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"She was there for so many decades, and she literally never made a mistake, if you think about it," Trump said. "I mean, everyone was making mistakes around her, but she never made a mistake."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to come to the White House later this month during a state visit to the U.S.