Trump wins 2 Razzies while Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy gets worst actress

President Trump picked up two Razzies for appearing as himself in two documentaries while Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy won worst actress.

The awards, which were given out by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation just days before the Academy Awards on Sunday, are given to the worst films and performances of the year.

Trump took home two Razzies for worst actor and worst screen combo for his roles in the Michael Moore-directed documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9” and the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “Death of a Nation.”

McCarthy, 48, who is up for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” won the worst actress for her roles in the comedy flicks “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party.” She also won the redeemer award for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Meanwhile, “Holmes & Watson” which was panned by critics, took home multiple Razzies including worst picture, worst director [Etan Cohen], worst supporting actor [John C. Reilly] and worst prequel. Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway won worst supporting actress for playing herself in “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

About 1,000 Razzie members in 24 countries vote for the worst movies and performances of the year, The Guardian reported.