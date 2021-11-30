R&B singer Trey Songz being investigated by Las Vegas police for sexual assault allegations

Las Vegas police said Tuesday they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a hotel along the city's famed Strip.

In a statement, police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident allegedly involving the singer and actor identified as Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

Sunday was Songz's 37th birthday.

Neverson was cooperating with the investigation and no arrests were made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Parra declined to name the hotel.

A representative for Neverson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

NO CHARGES AGAINST R&B ARTIST TREY SONGZ OVER NFL SCUFFLE

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Neverson has had several legal issues in the past. He was arrested in January at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but criminal charges were not filed after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn’t following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship Game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Songz, he's a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He debuted in 2005 with the album "I Gotta Make It" and earned his third No. 1 last year on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with "Back Home." His other two chart-topping albums are "Trigga" and "Tremaine The Album."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also has appeared in films including "Texas Chainshaw 3D," "Baggage Claim" and he starred in "Blood Brother" in 2018.