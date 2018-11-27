Trevor Noah: Trump's 'superhuman stupidity' led president to discount his own administration's climate report

Liberal late-night host Trevor Noah went after President Donald Trump hard for his reaction to last week’s grim report on climate change released by his own administration.

The National Climate Assessment, which was written by thirteen different federal agencies, determined that extreme weather disasters like wildfires, heat waves, and hurricanes "have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration and have cost the U.S. nearly $400 billion since 2015.” The report also indicates that the U.S. could be 3-12 degrees hotter and its economy could suffer great losses by the end of the century.

The “Daily Show” host told his audience that he figured since this report was released by the Trump administration that the “Trump of the administration” would “finally come onboard” in regards to climate change.

'How can one man possess all the stupidity of mankind?' — Trevor Noah on Donald Trump

However, the president remains skeptical, telling reporters that he has read “some” of the report and said it was “fine” and that he doesn’t “believe it.”

“You don’t believe it? You don’t- how?!? ‘Fine?’ How?!?” Noah reacted in astonishment. “How can one man possess all the stupidity of mankind? It’s like they edited his genes to give him superhuman stupidity... So the president of the United States is throwing away four years of scientific work, which is endorsed by his own administration! The question is, ‘What possible reason would thousands of scientists have to lie about climate change?’”

The late-night star even reportedly claimed in a new Netflix special that President Obama shares his estimation of the current commander in chief. According to USA Today, in recounting a 2016 back-and-forth with Obama in which Noah declared himself the dumbest man on earth, the comedian claimed Obama replied: "No, Trevor, that's not true. I've met Trump."

Noah has been a frequent critic of Trump and his administration, going so far as to compare him to Hitler. Last week Noah said "Trump lies so hard it gives my brain whiplash," and in October placed part of the blame for the homemade bombs allegedly sent by Cesar Sayoc to Trump critics, reasoning that “if the President of the United States calls someone the enemy of the people, don’t be shocked when the people go after that enemy.”