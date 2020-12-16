Top 8 most shocking reality TV moments of 2020

Just when fans thought last year's over the top reality TV moments couldn't be topped, 2020 smashed expectations.

From the chaotic world of "Tiger King" to the cast firings on "Vanderpump Rules," there were twists and turns this year, no one could have seen coming.

Check out the 10 most shocking moments in reality television of 2020.

1. Anything "Tiger King"

The docuseries that broke the Internet. When the series dropped on Netflix in March 2020, no one was ready for the sad and twisted story about Joe Exotic and his "roadside zoo."

The zookeeper mistreated and abused exotic animals and went to prison for a failed murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis and big cat activist Carole Baskin.

2. "Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley's journey

Even the pandemic couldn't stop the "Bachelor" series from filming.

This time around the 39-year-old lead left the show after just two weeks because she immediately fell in love with contestant Dale Moss. They're now engaged.

Tayshia Adams filled her spot later on.

3. Christina Anstead's divorce announcement

Shocking her fans, the HGTV star announced in September she was divorcing her second husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage.

The pair share a one-year-old son, Hudson, and also both have older children from their first marriages.

4. "Vanderpump Rules" cast firings

During a moment of reckoning, the Bravo series fired four cast members for their past racially insensitive actions and comments.

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all let go.

Months later, cast members and married couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced they would not be returning to the show.

5. "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause's text divorce

The soap star and real estate agent found out about her divorce from "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley via text message.

"I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed," Stause, 39, told her co-star Mary Fitzgerald on the third season of Netflix show. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

"I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?" Stause recalled.

6. Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville saga on "RHOBH"

Most of the season, the actress spent denying an allegation that she engaged in a "months-long" affair with her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Brandi Glanville.

Richards has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 and exited the popular reality program because Glanville had been spreading lies that the two had allegedly hooked up more than once.

7. "Love is Blind" alter dumpings

The Netflix dating show went completely viral and captured the world's attention as fans watched 30 singles looking for love in a new, unconventional way.

In the 10-part series, the men and women attempt to find their forever partner without ever seeing them. Then, when the singles felt a strong connection, they proposed and met the other person for the first time face-to-face. Now engaged, each pair plans their wedding day while navigating the rocky waters of the outside world.

But unfortunately for Kelly and Kenny and Jessica and Mark, they broke up at the altar.

"I absolutely adore you," Kelly told Kenny before dumping him. "I love you. But I don’t. I can’t marry you. And I hope you can appreciate that and respect that decision of mine."

8. "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ending

The Kar-Jenner family announced they decided to end their long-running reality TV show on E! after 14 years and 20 seasons.

In mid-December, the family confirmed they signed a new multi-year global content deal with Hulu for more shows and projects.