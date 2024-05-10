Meghan Markle stirs controversy during Nigeria trip by wearing dress called 'Windsor'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to being the subjects of online criticism.

The couple, who touched down in Nigeria on Friday, were invited to visit the African country for the first time by Nigeria's chief of defense staff, the country's highest-ranking military official.

As photos of the duo's visit began to circulate online, social media users were quick to notice a subtle, possibly unintentional, nod to Windsor.

Markle wore a backless, beige-colored maxi dress designed by Heidi Merrick, coincidentally called "Windsor."

"Meghan Markle is desperate to have ties to Windsor name," one user wrote on X. "Her strategic marriage and un-strategic moves since then have backfired. Like a dress with the name gives her the legitimacy that continues to elude her!"

"But they have been trying to erase the Windsors from their lives completely, but here comes Mrs. Sussex wearing a dress called ‘Windsor’, haha!!" another wrote .

"She’s desperate for the benefits without the duty," another user wrote.

Some fans, however, immediately came to Markle's defense.

"Honestly, I think people read too much into this stuff. She wears a dress and suddenly it's a secret message? Maybe she just liked the dress," one user commented.

"Meghan is Beautiful!!!," another wrote.

According to People magazine, the trip will also highlight the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participated in for the first time in September 2023.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that the three-day visit is aimed at boosting the couple’s popularity following their exit from royal duties in 2020.

"The couple needs positive PR as they are often reminded of their failures," Chard asserted. "They also seem to crave power and seek things to elevate themselves. The Invictus Games elevates them in the world of philanthropy and anything to do with Invictus is a guaranteed great press moment."

"Harry and Meghan will try and achieve as much press and attention as possible," Chard continued. "I would be surprised if they didn’t call in pool coverage. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they had Netflix cameras following them , especially as one of the cultural activities is a polo game… Their few days in Nigeria will have the feel of a royal tour, albeit a pseudo royal tour."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital she was not surprised that a correspondent from People magazine, in particular, was chosen to cover the trip. The couple have been outspoken about British tabloids over the years and how the outlets impacted them as working royals before stepping back.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s communication team works with People magazine quite often," Schofield explained. "Harry was even featured on the cover of their magazine while promoting his memoir ‘Spare.’ Harry and Meghan’s motives couldn’t be more transparent… the Sussexes are in dire need of positive press. They are in a position of controlling the narrative more carefully if they handpick who has access to them."

"Their decision to give a veteran People magazine reporter this access completely contradicts their Megxit manifesto ," Schofield alleged. "In January 2020, the Sussexes announced that they were changing their media strategy to ‘ensure diverse and open access to their work.’"

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.