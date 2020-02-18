'Outmatched' star Jason Biggs reveals secret skill

Despite playing dozens of characters throughout his career, actor Jason Biggs had never played someone from his home state of New Jersey -- until now.

Biggs, 41, stars in FOX's "Outmatched," as one half of a working-class couple raising their genius kids in Atlantic City, N.J.

"I didn't grow up near Atlantic City, I grew up in North Jersey, but still [there's] something cool about playing someone from New Jersey," Biggs told Fox News during a set visit to the show. "I think it's the first time I'm playing someone from New Jersey."

One of the locations the characters will frequent is the basement of the family home, where Biggs' Mike and Maggie Lawson's character Kay can unwind away from the kids.

That particular set is a special one for Biggs to work on, as it reminds him of his own New Jersey upbringing.

"We did a lot of [...] basement hangout situations, my high school friends," Biggs recalled. "The hot water heater and all this stuff that's there, that's the important [stuff that] makes the house function."

"But then you kind of [say] 'You know what? Let's live in it, too,'" he added, gesturing to the domesticities of the room, which included a couch, a bar and foosball table.

The basement isn't the only place on the set that boasts special touches, however.

"The stuff that they put on the fridge, like their book reports and their artwork and stuff," said Lawson, 39. "It does change episode by episode."

Connor Kalopsis took note of the decor hung in the home.

"They have all these old photos of us on the wall, and these are real photos from all the kids' real childhoods," the 16-year-old actor said.

As for the skill the stars can outmatch others on?

"I'm a real soccer buff," Kalopsis said.

"I can pack like a boss for a trip," Lawson said. "I got that."

However, Biggs believes he can out-pack his co-star.

"I will challenge her to that," he added. "I am an amazing packer."

"Outmatched" airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on FOX.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.