74th annual Tony Awards to be held at Winter Garden Theatre in NYC

The 74th annual Tony Awards will be staged at the Winter Garden Theatre, a year after Broadway’s biggest night was postponed.

The September 26 gala will be spread across two separate televised events, according to Playbill.

Nominees were announced last October, and winners will be announced on a Paramount+ live stream before a live concert event entitled "Broadway’s Back!," airs on CBS.

The Tonys were reportedly presented at the Winter Garden once before, in 1975.

The show honoring plays and musicals from the cut-short 2019-2020 season was put on on the backburner for a year and a half during Broadway’s prolonged COVID-19 intermission. The event was originally slated for June 7, 2020, but canceled in March after the Great White Way went dark.

"Moulin Rouge!," "Jagged Little Pill" and "Tina" were the only new musicals to dominate the list of nods during the abbreviated season, leading critics to dub the awards show "The Tinys."

Theatres are slated to reopen at full capacity less than two weeks before the festivities.

