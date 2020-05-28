Tom Hanks-worn baseball uniform from 'A League of Their Own' is up for auction

A nearly pristine baseball uniform worn by acting great Tom Hanks in “A League of Their Own” is currently available for fans to bid on.

Hosted by the sports memorabilia and card auction site Lelands, you can place your bid on the items Hanks donned in 1992 as the hard-drinking, disgruntled manager Jimmy Dugan, the former big-league superstar who hit nearly 500 home runs -- 58 in 1936 alone -- and is the man behind the famed phrase: “There’s no crying in baseball!”

The items in the lot include Hanks’ jersey, trousers, belt, cap and the leggings he wore in the World War II period piece.

The Penny Marshall-directed film stars Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, and centers on the Rockford Peaches team, the professional all-women baseball league that sprouted after many of America’s young and athletic men were off fighting in combat.

According to the listing description, the belt has a swatch missing on the back but notes that the defect “does not affect the display quality.”

The authenticity of the set is verified by Sportsrobe, which also created the uniforms for the film, and the description sells the treasure as “not only the key costume from a major character in one of the finest baseball films ever made, but a Hollywood hit and a cultural touchstone and, most importantly, worn by a screen legend in one of his most iconic roles.”

At the time of publication, the auction listing is said to be available for the next 22 days and is currently commanding a bid of $4,281.