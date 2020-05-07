Madonna believes she had the coronavirus during her Madame X tour but thought it was a 'bad flu'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Madonna, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, said she knows when she was sick with the coronavirus.

The 61-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to quell people’s fears that she is currently sick with the coronavirus after announcing that she had tested positive for the antibodies, meaning only that she was previously exposed to the virus.

“Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!” she wrote over an image of a news article noting she helped raise more than $8 billion for vaccine research. “And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick.”

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

She went on to explain that she believes she had the virus during her Madame X Tour, but at the time thought it was just a particularly nasty flu.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu,” she explained. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”

VISITING THE DOCTOR DURING CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD YOU RESCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the antibody tests aren’t necessarily effective on someone who is currently sick with COVID-19.

“A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus,” the CDC website reads.

However, it notes that experts currently don’t know if testing positive for antibodies means you’re immune from COVID-19. In other words, just because someone previously had the coronavirus, doesn’t mean that it’s impossible they’ll get it again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 3,769,150 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 264,111 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 1,228,609 illnesses and at least 73,431 deaths.