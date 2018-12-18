Penny Marshall, 'Laverne & Shirley' star and 'A League of Their Own' director, hailed as 'one of the greats'

Penny Marshall — best known as TV's "Laverne & Shirley" and director of "A League of their Own" — is being remembered for her charming and hilarious personality.

Video clips and images from various shows Marshall worked on flooded social media Tuesday after news of the actress' death at the age of 75 broke. Marshall died Monday in her Los Angeles home from complications due to diabetes.

Marshall, who was born in the Bronx, New York, grew up in an artistic home. Her mother was a tap dance teacher and father a film directory, according to IMDB. She appeared in several hit 1970s shows such as "The Odd Couple" and "Happy Days," TMZ reported. But "Laverne & Shirley" was, of course, one of her biggest hits — an iconic duo the world will forever remember.

PENNY MARSHALL, STAR OF 'LAVERNE & SHIRLEY,' DEAD AT 75

"As an actress, her work on 'Laverne & Shirley' broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time," her family told the entertainment site. "She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick."

"We hope her life continues to inspire other to spend time with family, work hard and make of their dreams come true," they added.

On Tuesday, fans of Marshall shared their favorite memories of the star, including some of her most famous pieces of work.

"My heart is heavy to learn of the passing of Penny Marshall. TV legend!!! I grew up watching 'Laverne & Shirley', like so many," TV personality Perez Hilton wrote, in part.

"Oh, this is sad. RIP Penny Marshall. A tenacious director of some big hits who fought for her place in the industry. And forever Laverne," Vulture writer Mark Harris tweeted.

"Penny Marshall left such an amazing mark on my childhood. BIG, A League of their Own, on and on!! This news hurts.. Huge love to the family and legacy forever," Daniel Newman of "The Walking Dead" tweeted.

Others shared clips of "A League of their Own," which Marshall directed.

