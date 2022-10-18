Tom Brady on sideline rant in loss to Steelers: 'It’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady’s sideline rant during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers has made its rounds on social media, but the veteran quarterback said Monday that it is just part of the job.

The Bucs were trailing the struggling Steelers 10-6 in the first quarter when Brady walked over to his teammates and used some colorful language that the broadcast seemingly picked up on.

"I don’t know if it’s motivation but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns," Brady said of the incident on the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "That was not one of my better days."

Brady went on to explain that as quarterback, it is his job to try and motivate the team in those situations – but it is not always so pretty.

"It’s all good. I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level… If I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job. I’m a quarterback."

He continued: "I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it. I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That’s what my job is – to try and get us going and try to rally us and there’s a lot of ways to do it.

"Sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot, sometimes it's getting on people and trying to raise to the level of the sense of urgency and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense and that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do."

The Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. They are averaging 20.2 points per game this year after averaging 30.8 on the way to winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago and 30.1 in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.