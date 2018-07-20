Toby Keith's daughter Krystal: He's 'more normal than people expect him to be'

Krystal Keith insists she had a normal childhood despite her dad being one of the biggest names in country music.

The daughter of country superstar Toby Keith opened up about her dad in the latest "Children of Song" podcast.

"He's a lot more normal than people expect him to be," the younger Keith said. "He's exactly what you get of him in interviews and things like that."

The 32-year-old said she remembers her dad being around most of her childhood even though he had to go away for six-to-eight weeks at a time to tour.

"I think it speaks volumes that the way I kind of remember childhood is I don't really remember him being gone," she recalled. "When he was home, he was so present that I don't remember the spans of him being gone."

When Krystal began expressing an interest in pursuing a career in country music, she said her dad was hesitant to let her into his world at a young age. Instead, he asked her to wait until after graduating from college so she could have something to "fall back" on.

"He didn't want the industry to beat me up on being young and inexperienced," she said. "His example was LeAnn Rimes. When she came out, she was so young and had this big huge voice that was amazing... but then as she grew up people still saw her as a kid."

Krystal said it was the same for singer Taylor Swift.

"She had to go through all these teenage things in public," Krystal said.

She added that her dad told her, "I don't want that for you. I want you to get life experience, kind of get your [feet] under you and get grounded on who you are."

"He was really adamant about the education," said Krystal. "He always said, 'I earned all of this money and my kids have every opportunity to go to college.'"

That didn't mean that her dad didn't let Krystal into his world; she recalls being on tour with Toby and meeting some of country music's greatest artists.

"My favorite stories of being on the road was when the legends were around," Krystal reminisced. "Willie [Nelson] being on the road and Merle Haggard coming on."

Listen to Krystal Keith's entire "Children of Song" episode here. You can download or stream the podcast from the "Children of Song" homepage or become a subscriber on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Google Play or Stitcher.