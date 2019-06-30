Tina Brown’s Weinstein doc features interviews with alleged victims

Tina Brown is premiering a doc on her old boss Harvey Weinstein — whom she dubbed a “gross, bullying predator.”

Brown launched ill-fated mag Talk with backing from Weinstein’s Miramax.

The film “Untouchable” features interviews with many of the disgraced movie mogul’s alleged victims including Rosanna Arquette, Hope d’Amore, Paz de la Huerta and Erika Rosenbaum.

The doc, by director Ursula Macfarlane, will be screened July 21 as part of 51 Fest, a partnership between Brown’s Women in the World and IFC Center.

A Weinstein rep had no comment, as they have not been shown the film.

