Tiger Woods almost crashed into TV director's car before near-fatal crash, crew member says

Tiger Woods almost crashed into a car driven by the director of "Grown-ish" minutes before his near-fatal crash that left him hospitalized with multiple leg injuries on Tuesday.

According to "Grownish" crew member Oliver Konteh, the TV show's director arrived to set shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday claiming that Woods, 45, came close to striking his vehicle.

"He was like, 'Yeah, you know what? I almost got in an accident with f--king Tiger Woods. He almost hit me,'" Konteh quoted his director, who has not been identified, to TMZ.

The "Grown-ish" crew members have been staying at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes -- the same resort as Woods. It was there Konteh claimed his director saw Woods and described the athlete appearing "agitated and impatient" as his vehicle was blocked by another before he "took off fast."

TIGER WOODS CRASH TIMELINE: THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE HORRIFIC WRECK

Konteh recalled crew members "laughing it off" when the director first discussed the near accident with Woods. "I didn't even believe him, to be honest with you," Konteh continued. "That's what we heard. It was early in the morning. Everyone's kind of tired. Plus, it's also Tiger Woods, that's a well known name."

The pro golfer suffered serious leg injuries in a horrific rollover car crash Tuesday morning and is now awake and recovering in Los Angeles' Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later released a statement, saying Woods crashed at around 7:12 a.m. local time. TMZ Sports obtained a video showing Woods driving the Genesis SUV up a hill at what appeared to be a relatively normal speed and in control.

A statement was put out on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday giving an update on his condition, saying he was awake and responsive.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said Woods is recovering from a long surgical procedure to repair "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity."

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," said Mahajan. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," he continued.

A camera caught Tiger Woods driving in a Los Angeles County neighborhood on a curvy and winding road moments before he crashed.

Athletes, politicians and celebrities from across the sports world reacted to Woods’ injury in the immediate aftermath.