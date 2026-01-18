'The Lion King' co-director Roger Allers dead at 76

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roger Allers, the filmmaker and animator best known for co-directing the 1994 Disney classic "The Lion King," and writing the Tony Award-winning Broadway adaption of the movie, has died, according to a Disney Animation spokesperson via The Hollywood Reporter. He was 76.

Disney CEO Bob Iger paid tribute to Allers in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "I was sad to learn of Roger Allers’ passing. He co-directed 1994’s "The Lion King" among many other important contributions to Disney that will live on for generations to come."

Iger also shared a statement which read, "Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come. He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless."

"His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney," Iger added. "Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators."

The Animation magazine also confirmed his death via a Disney spokesperson, citing a "short illness," and noting that he passed away at his Santa Monica home.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney Animation and his legal representation.

Film producer and animator David Bossert, who frequently collaborated with Allers, announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey," Bossert wrote. "We were just trading emails this past week while he was traveling in Egypt, which makes this loss feel all the more unreal. Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance."

Bossert recalled that Allers started at Disney developing pre-production concepts for the 1982 science fiction action-adventure film "Tron" and worked as a storyboard artist for the animated films, 1988's "Oliver & Company and 1989's "The Little Mermaid" before becoming head of story on 1991's "Beauty and the Beast."

"I had the privilege of being part of the crew with Roger on many films in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s and he was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside," Bossert wrote.

"He went on to co-direct ‘The Lion King,’ a phenomenal success, yet it never went to his head," he continued. "Roger treated everyone with genuine kindness and respect, regardless of title or position. I worked very closely with him on ‘The Little Matchgirl' and it was nothing short of a joy — he carried a sense of wonder, generosity, and enthusiasm that lifted everyone around him."

"Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him," Bossert added. "Rest in peace, my friend. Until we meet again on the other side."

Born June 29, 1949 in Rye, New York and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Allers went on to earn a fine arts degree from Arizona State University. In 1978, Allers moved to Los Angeles where he worked on the 1980 animated TV film "Animalympics" alongside Steven Lisberger, who later directed "Tron."

After working on animated projects in Toronto, Canada and Tokyo, Japan, Allers returned to LA in 1985 and launched his career at Walt Disney Animation Studios. In addition to his work on "Oliver & Company," "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast," Allers was part of the storyboard teams for the 1990 Disney films "The Rescuers Down Under" and "The Prince and The Pauper."

He went on to team up with Rob Minkoff to co-direct "The Lion King," which was released in June 1994 and became a massive critical and commercial success. "The Lion King," which remains the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time, earned Allers and Minkoff the Golden Globe Award for best motion picture — musical or comedy in 1996.

The movie also received two Academy Awards for best original score and best original song. Allers then collaborated with "The Lion King" co-screenwriter Irene Mecchi on the book for "The Lion King" Broadway musical.

Allers and Mecchi received a Tony Award nomination for best book of a musical with the production earning 10 additional Tony Award nods, winning six including best musical.

He continued his Disney career working on the animated films "The Emperor’s New Groove" (2000) and "Lilo & Stitch" (2002)and directed the animated short "The Little Matchgirl" (2006). Alongside Jill Culton, Allers co-directed Sony Pictures Animation's "Open Season" (2006).

Allers also wrote and directed the 2014 animated movie "The Prophet, based on Kahlil Gibran's 1923 book of the same name.

He is survived by ex-wife Leslee Hackenson and their daughter Leah and son Aidan.