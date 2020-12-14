‘The Grinch’ star Taylor Momsen recalls working with Jim Carrey 20 years later

Taylor Momsen has fond memories of bringing a Christmas classic to life.

The actress was 7 years old when she starred as Cindy Lou Who in 2000’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The now-27-year-old said it’s easy to understand why people still love the movie decades later.

“I think that people love ‘The Grinch’ just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it’s so heartwarming and it has such a good message,” the singer/actress recently told “Today.”

“The fact that it comes back around every year – I think it’s something to look forward to,” Momsen shared. “And I think it just kinda brings happiness and joy to anyone who watches it.”

Momsen said one of her favorite moments from the set was the chance to work with Jim Carrey, who played the Grinch.

“I just remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing,” Momsen recalled about the now-58-year-old. “Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, ‘I’m watching an artist right now at work.’”

Momsen, who went on to play Jenny Humphrey in “Gossip Girl” from 2007 until 2012, said “The Grinch” was the first time she got to wear a wig, fake eyelashes and fake teeth. She was also required to do plenty of “Who Training” as a member of Whoville, such as learning how to fall through a trapdoor.

“I was too young to wear the prosthetics so they wrote a line into the film, ‘She hasn’t even grown into her nose yet,’ so they just put full blush on my nose,” she explained.

The actress also revealed that the film’s music played a significant role in her own career as a singer.

“The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner,” she said. “And I’ll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing ‘Where Are You Christmas.’”

“That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, ‘I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio,’” Momsen shared.