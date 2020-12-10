Matthew Morrison mocked, praised for Grinch portrayal in NBC's Dr. Seuss musical: 'My children had nightmares'

Matthew Morrison is being met with mixed reviews of his role as the mean, green Grinch in NBC's televised "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" on Wednesday night.

The "Glee" alum, 42, was joined by Denis O’Hare (“Big Little Lies”) as old Max, Booboo Stewart (“Descendants 3”) as young Max and newcomer Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”) as Cindy-Lou Who in the colorful show interpretation of the iconic Dr. Seuss book, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." But it was Morrison's alleged bizarre portrayal of the grumpy lead that left viewers talking.

A majority of people watching at home took to social media to mock Morrison's look, insisting that his appearance missed the mark. Even parents joked that they weren't sure if their kids would be able to sleep through the night after watching the production.

"That was horrific. My children had nightmares last night. That didn't even look like the grinch!" one Twitter user wrote.

Another claimed Morrison "was not a good choice to play the Grinch, but he tried his best."

"The makeup was a bit off, and looked nothing like the makeup when I saw a tour of the show. Otherwise, everyone else did a great job all around! I really enjoyed Max's number, and their Cindy Lou has a very strong voice that I know will get better over time," the second Twitter user added.

"This was cringing to watch Matthew Morrison play the grinch. Too serious and had no humor to his character," another said.

"Matthew Morrison in the Grinch Musical looks like a cast member from Cats died, molded, and came back to life," another person tweeted.

Others, however, claimed Morrison's portrayal was "sexualized" and questioned the need for his "thrusting" about the stage.

"sending matthew morrison the bill for all the therapy I’ll need after watching his bizarrely sexual interpretation of the grinch," another joked.

"matthew morrison doing an incredibly cursed rendition of the grinch is the most fitting way to end this wretched year imo, we r in hell, etcetcetc" quipped another.

Another agreed they would "need to see my therapist" after watching Morrison "put so much sexual energy into the grinch."

"The Grinch live was Matthew Morrison moaning for and occasionally whipping BooBoo Stewart for two hours I’ve never felt so uncomfortable in my entire life. I genuinely have never hated anything more," another tweeted.

"Mathew Morrison is being sexual in the grinch. It’s a choice. A good one? No," another tweeted.

One viewer claimed they made a Twitter account just to be a part of the discussion on the two-hour TV musical, which was filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London.

"I made a Twitter account for this. I needed to know im not the only one who feels physically uncomfortable with what’s happening. It’s a no for me! #GrinchMusical," the viewer said.

Meanwhile, Morrison took to his own Twitter account after the production wrapped. In a 10-second video, Morrison sings a song from the "Wicked" musical as he wipes off his green makeup.

"The best way to wind down after a show is to take off your green make up with a little @WICKED_Musical. How’d I do, @idinamenzel @ShoshanaBean @TealWicks @EdenEspinosa @JessicaVosk @LindsayMendez @StephanieJBlock @AnaGasteyer@JuliaMurney @_mandygonzalez #grinchmusical"

"is that really for grinch or more like wicked," one person replied to the actor.

One person said Morrison's "darkness" take as Grinch was "a bit much." The same user said they wished it was Jack Black who was cast as the lead.

"The Grinch Musical was one of the worst live shows I've ever seen in my life. Matthew Morrison is also terribly miscast as the main title character. What a way to end 2020," another criticized.

"i will be seeing matthew morrison grinch in my nightmares tonight," joked another.

"just saw matthew morrison as the grinch. will never recover. dont bother sending help," another agreed.

"Matthew Morrison singing for good while dressed as the grinch is too much for a Thursday morning," another said.

However, Morrison's part was lauded by others who tuned in.

"@Matt_Morrison you did a great job as the grinch!!! sending love," one person said.

"THE GRINCH THE MUSICAL WAS SO GOOD MATTHEW MORRISON," another person wrote.

"@Matt_Morrison i loved the grinch musical u were in !!! it was award winning ! u r so talented <3" another said.

"@Matt_Morrison Loved you in the grinch man such a great performance, definitely Tony worthy hope you win man cheering you on!!! Merry Christmas you deserve it for saving 2020!! P.S love the Christmas album!!" one person insisted.

"watched the grinch musical production tonight, thank you @Matt_Morrison for a great performance and making 2020 a little better :)," added another.

Prior to the musical's airing, Morrison hinted that he wanted to take a quirky approach to the Grinch.

"I didn't want the Grinch to be a good dancer," he told Entertainment Weekly.

He also said he prepared for the part by pulling inspiration from Joaquin Phonix's performance in "Joker."

"I took a lot from Joaquin Phoenix's performance in 'Joker,' just going down those steps, like loose and [reveling in] abandon and just carefree and raw. I really felt like that was how the Grinch would dance. At first, I was like 'I don't think the Grinch dances'; it didn't feel very Grinch-y, but then I came up with that and it felt right."