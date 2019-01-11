'The Good Wife' actor Josh Charles says 'f--- every single person' that supports Trump

Actor Josh Charles, known for his work on “The Good Wife,” “Wet Hot American Summer” and “Sports Night” is the latest celebrity to sound off on social media about the Trump administration in the wake of the lengthy government shutdown.

It’s unclear what specifically provoked the star to take to Twitter Thursday to go after Donald Trump. However, he pulled no punches in a pair of tweets that were highly critical of the president, his supporters and also Vice President Mike Pence.

CHER DEMANDS PELOSI END PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, FUND BORDER WALL: ‘DON’T DIE ON THIS HILL’

“I’m so sick of this motherf-----. Just so sick. This needs to end. F--- him and every single person who continues to support him and his dangerous administration,” he wrote.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO DONALD TRUMP'S ADDRESS TO THE NATION ABOUT THE SOUTHERN BORDER

The initial tweet was followed soon after by another that echoed sentiments recently expressed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who recently sparked outrage by saying new House Democrats were “going to impeach the motherf-----” shortly after being sworn into office.

“Before we impeach the motherf----- can we at least put a muzzle on the motherf-----’s mouth. Pence too?” Charles wrote Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 47-year-old celebrity isn’t shy about promoting his political beliefs on social media. In the past, he’s retweeted and shared several articles and opinions critical of Donald Trump and his Republican administration.