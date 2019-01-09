Cher demands Pelosi end partial government shutdown, fund border wall: ‘DON’T DIE ON THIS HILL’

Liberal music superstar Cher is holding congressional Democrats’ feet to the fire amid the ongoing partial government shutdown.

It came after President Trump delivered a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Tuesday night making the case for funding the border wall, which was followed by a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who argued that the president must reopen the government in order to continue conversations about border security.

Cher then took to Twitter to blast the president for promising that Mexico would pay for the wall and demanded him to end the government shutdown.

TRUMP PREPARES TO VISIT BORDER WALL AFTER CONTENTIOUS WHITE HOUSE MEETING

On Wednesday, however, she called out Pelosi.

“NANCY YOU ARE A HERO. LET (Trump) HAVE HIS FKNG MONEY. PPL WILL STARVE LOSE THEIR HOMES, B UNABLE 2 C DRS.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cher then demanded Democrats to “stop” the shutdown before Trump does.

“HELL B HERO... HE’LL EAT UR LUNCH & STEAL UR LUNCH YOU’LL B FKD 6 WAYS 2 SUNDAY.DONT DIE ON THIS HILL. HE STOPS AT NOTHING.”