Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

'The Fly,' 'James Bond' star David Hedison dead at 92

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for July 23 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

David Hedison, who starred in the original sci-fi classic “The Fly” and appeared in two James Bond films, has died. He was 92.

He died Thursday in Los Angeles with his daughters at his side, a representative for the family, Jennifer Allen, said in an email Monday.

Hedison portrayed Capt. Lee Crane in the long-running sci-fi television series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” and Spencer Harrison on the daytime series “Another World.”

SHOCKING NEW 007 TO BE REVEALED IN NEXT JAMES BOND FILM

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his daughters Alexandra and Serena said in a statement. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style.”

David Hedison, who starred in the original "The Fly" and appeared in several James Bond films, has died. He was 92.

David Hedison, who starred in the original "The Fly" and appeared in several James Bond films, has died. He was 92. (AP)

DANIEL CRAIG TO RESUME JAMES BOND FILMING AFTER ANKLE INJURY

Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre who turned into an insect in the 1958 film “The Fly.” He played CIA agent Felix Leiter in Bond films “To Live and Let Die” and “License to Kill.”

The Providence, Rhode Island-native began his career under the name Al Hedison. In 1959, he took his middle name David after signing a contract with Twentieth Century Fox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hedison’s family said the actor entertained friends and family with a positive attitude and “wicked” sense of humor.