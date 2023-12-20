‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider says AI cannot simulate ‘heart’ and ‘soul’

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider isn’t afraid of artificial intelligence.

"What AI does not have and what AI cannot simulate is a heart, is a soul. So, I'm not afraid of AI," he told Fox News Digital.

Schneider gave an analogy, comparing the technology to artificial dairy coffee creamer, to explain why he’s not concerned.

"A lot of people are talking about AI like it's this terrible, terrible thing that's coming in. I think it's powdered cream at best," he said. "You know, it's Coffee-mate. It will never be half-and-half. It'll never even be 2% [milk]. It's always going to be powdered cow."

He continued, "Now, it may be good, it may taste good, but it ain't milk and it ain't half-and-half. It is not a dairy product. So, I'm not concerned about it. I don't think anybody should be concerned about it."

Artificial intelligence loomed large over Hollywood this year, with the technology being a key issue in negotiations during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer and fall.

WGA ratified their contract on Sept. 25 and SAG-AFTRA ratified theirs on Dec. 5; both expire in 2026.

Like many other actors and creatives in entertainment, Schneider feels that the human element will never be fully removed from the creative process.

"When the rubber hits the road, great content comes from inspiration, which I think comes when your heart and your soul bump up against each other," the 63-year-old said. "And that's not going to happen in AI."

He added with a laugh, "So there, take that, AI! I’m not worried about you. You Coffee-mate, powder-cow phony!"

Schneider is currently starring in the new family-friendly Christmas comedy "Jingle Smells," which was executive-produced by FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity and Logan Sekulow. Released on Nov. 23 on Rumble, the holiday film also stars Eric Roberts, Ben Davies, Brad Stine, Jim Breuer, Victoria Jackson and Dylan Postl.

"People are excited to be able to sit and watch and enjoy a movie with their whole family again," Schneider said. "Those opportunities really aren't around anymore."

He continued, "'Jingle Smells' is in fact one of those. And I think it's going to be around for years and years to come. It's a very fun movie."

The actor also recently launched John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine, which sold out on the first day of its launch this month.

"We've done now two runs of 10,000 bottles. And they're gone in three weeks," he said. "That's 20,000 bottles apparently in three weeks. It's crazy."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.