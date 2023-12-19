'The Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider on first Christmas since death of wife: 'It's going to be rough'

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider opened up about marking his first Christmas since the death of his wife Alicia Allain Schneider.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 63-year-old actor shared that he will be spending the holidays with his in-laws and Alicia's daughter following the loss of his spouse, who died from breast cancer at the age of 53 in February.

Despite having the support of his family, Schneider, who recently launched John Schneider’s Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine, explained that he was anticipating Christmas would be an especially challenging time.

"It's going to be rough," the country star admitted.

He continued, "Grief is a funny thing. Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head. Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time."

"It's almost like grief says, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ You're not going to smile today," Schneider added. "You're not going to laugh today."

"But, you know, the notion that grief will ever go away is silly. Grief will never go away. It's just something we learn to carry. And I'm learning. Not a lesson I ever wanted. Not a skill I ever wanted to acquire. But, you know, here it is. So I'm making the best of it."

The New York native shares daughter Leah with his ex-wife, Elvira "Elly" Castle, and also adopted her three children from her previous marriage. Alicia shared Jessica with her ex-husband, Patrick Dollard.

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER’S FAITH SAVED HIM AFTER WIFE'S DEATH: ‘WOULD HAVE JUMPED OFF A BRIDGE’

Schneider told Fox News Digital that he and Alicia's parents will celebrate Christmas with Jessica and her husband Daniel Turner at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. He shared that the family plans to honor Alicia's memory during their time together.

WATCH: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider on first Christmas since death of wife

"We're going to spend all that time together, which is probably what we would have done if Alicia were here," he said. "We're going to celebrate her. We're going to miss her. But it's hard. It's very hard."

Schneider continued, "We're going to celebrate such a wonderful, wonderful life and such a force in all of our lives."

The singer explained that spending Christmas with his in-laws and Jessica is "one big way" he was continuing the Christmas traditions that he shared with Alicia.

"Next year, there will be another grandbaby because Jessica is due in March," he added of his stepdaughter, who is expecting her first child with Turner.

"My extended family through Alicia will always be my family," Schneider continued. "So I'll be part of what they do, just as we were all part of what one another did for the last eight or nine years. So I'm going to keep that going."

However, Schneider admitted that it was too early for him to know which other traditions he would be carrying on in Alicia's absence as he continues to cope with her loss.

"I would be I'd be lying if I said I had any kind of a concrete plan because you're not ready," he said. "You can't be ready. It's impossible. All you can do is is hang in and hold on. "

He continued, "I have found that helping other people, talking to other people who have experienced loss is a great, great way to strengthen yourself. It's a great way to get a grip on yourself. So I do that as often as possible, and I encourage people to do the same."

Schneider told Fox News Digital that the late actor Paul Sorvino's widow Dee Dee Sorvino was one of the people who he had connected with during a "very rough year." The "Goodfellas" star, who was the father of Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, died in July 2022 of natural causes at the age of 83.

The "Country Girls" hitmaker explained that Sorvino, who he met four and a half months ago, inspired him to create Revenuer’s Reserve Premium Moonshine. Prior to Paul's death, he and Sorvino founded the wine brand Sorvino Vino, which the Emmy Award winner launched in March.

After they met, Schneider recalled that Sorvino became "concerned" about him as he struggled with his grief and suggested that he find a new project to focus on.

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER HOPES ALBUM HE WROTE TO ‘HONOR’ LATE WIFE WILL HELP OTHERS GRIEVING

"Paul has been gone about a year and a half so she'd been on this road longer than me," he explained. "She said, ‘You know, what do you want to do?’"

"And for some reason, I said, 'You know, I've always wanted to do the moonshine,'" Schneider continued. "Because she was doing an event for the wine. And she said, 'Well, let's see if we can't get that done. You know, I know some people.'"

"She had already jumped through some of the hoops in the world of alcohol distribution. So as soon as I told her the notion of what Revenuer’s Reserve was, and she told somebody else, they said, 'Oh my God, that's the greatest branding for an alcohol we've ever heard. Wow.'"

The actor told Fox News Digital that he, Sorvino and their team found a distillery in Ripley, West Virginia to produce Revenuer’s Reserve. Schneider said that he was impressed that they were able to bring the brand to market so quickly.

"This should have taken six months to a year, and it took three months," he said. "So I'm very, very proud of the team, very proud of everybody. The feedback from the moonshine has been great."

Schneider told Fox News Digital that he was already amazed at the success of Revenuer’s Reserve, which sold out on the first day of its launch earlier this month.

"We've done now two runs of 10,000 bottles. And they're gone in three weeks," he said. "That's 20,000 bottles apparently in three weeks. It's crazy."

He explained that their distillery is "having to put their stuff on hold so that they can try to keep up with the demand of John Schneider's Revenuer’s Reserve."

"So definitely on to something here," he added.

WATCH: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider talks launching his new moonshine with Paul Sorvino's widow Dee Dee

For now, Revenuer’s Reserve is available in three flavors including original, apple pie and blackberry. Schneider teased that he plans to launch an additional flavor next year that has "always been a favorite dessert of mine."

"And it looks like I'm finally off probation," Schneider joked, referring to his "Dukes of Hazzard" character Beauregard "Bo" Duke.

In the show, Bo and his brother Luke (Tom Wopat) were sentenced to probation after being convicted for illegally transporting moonshine. Schneider starred on the mega-hit show for seven seasons from 1979 to 1985.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Smallville" alum recalled that he and Sorvino were introduced by a mutual friend who also knew Paul and Alicia.

"He texted me one day and said, 'I have a very dear friend. Paul Sorvino passed away. His widow is a friend of mine. There's strength in commiseration. You know, you two are smart. You two are hurting. Why don't you talk to each other?' So we did," Schneider remembered.

He continued, "And it was great. So we've been thick as thieves. It's great. She's not a crying person. And I have not been a laughing person for a while."

During the process of creating Revenuer’s Reserve, Schneider said that he and Sorvino have also helped each other through their grief.

"She's been able to cry a little bit," he said. "We're talking about Paul and talking about Alicia, and I've been able to laugh and, at the same time we've been able to birth what looks to be a really substantial moonshine business."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, "So, you know, God pays attention. Otherwise, she'd have been sitting somewhere, not crying. I'd have been sitting somewhere not laughing. And this wouldn't exist."

"It's been a good thing all the way around," Schneider added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

'DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER CHERISHES LATE WIFE IN BLISSFUL DANCING VIDEO: 'A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT'

Alicia was a veteran producer and actress who was known for her roles in the 1991 films "Leather Jackets" and "Caged Fear" as well as 2002's "Auto Focus," which she also produced. She met Schneider in 2014 when she approached the actor about collaborating on a project.

The two began dating in 2015 and would go on to become indie-filmmaking partners and co-songwriters. Alicia, who was also the founder of the production company Maven Entertainment, became Schneider's manager before they tied the knot in 2019.

Schneider and Alicia continued working together on film and music projects throughout her four-year cancer battle and released the patriotic film "To Die For" in October 2022.

In 2019, Alicia was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-negative cancer following the discovery of a lesion during a routine dermatologist visit. Schneider revealed that Alicia's cancer had gone into remission in 2020.

The pair discovered in 2021 that Alicia's cancer had returned and metastasized to the bone. She was transferred from the hospital to hospice care in February. Later that month, Schneider announced on Facebook that she had died while surrounded by family at the couple's home in Louisiana.

In July, the "Stay" singer revealed his plans for an album honoring Alicia during his first public appearance since her death.

He released the tribute album, titled "We're Still Us," in November. The same month, Schneider also published the book "In the Driver’s Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets," which he co-wrote with Alicia.

The book detailed the couple's journey throughout Alicia's cancer battle and included her advice on being a proactive patient.

WATCH: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider explains how he is carrying on holiday traditions he shared with late wife

"It's very, very helpful to anybody who has been told they have cancer," Schneider said. "It's very helpful to anybody who loves someone who's been told they have cancer. And believe it or not, it's very, very healing for someone who has lost someone to cancer."

In addition, Schneider is starring in the new family-friendly Christmas comedy "Jingle Smells", which was executive-produced by FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity and Logan Sekulow. Released on November 23 on Rumble, the holiday film also stars Eric Roberts, Ben Davies, Brad Stine, Jim Breuer, Victoria Jackson and Dylan Postl.

"People are excited to be able to sit and watch and enjoy a movie with their whole family again," Schneider said. "Those opportunities really aren't around anymore."

He continued, "'Jingle Smells' is in fact one of those. And I think it's going to be around for years and years to come. It's a very fun movie."