The Drifters musician Charlie Thomas dead at 85

Musician Charlie Thomas has died at the age of 85.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died Jan. 31 after battling liver cancer, friend Peter Lemongello Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Lemongello Jr., also a musician, noted the funeral will be held Feb. 16 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Landover, Maryland.

Lemongello Jr. also shared a tribute to Thomas on Instagram.

"I am completely devastated and shattered after loosing [sic] my best friend of so many years Charlie Thomas, the last original recording member of The Legendary Drifters," he captioned a photo of the two. "Charlie was with the group longer and on more hit records than any other member in history. His accomplishments were recognized when he was 1 of just 7 members of The Drifters to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988."

"I have so many fond memories that we have spent together through much of my life growing up, that I will cherish forever," Lemongello Jr. added. "I can still hear Charlie proclaim ‘Peter Is A Star!’ which he would often tell me and whoever was around. I’ll miss you forever Charlie!"

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also paid tribute to the singer on social media.

"1988 Inductee Charlie Thomas' elegant tenor vocals helped bridge gospel with R&B and blues and laid the foundation for 1960s soul music," the message said.

"Charlie Thomas' suave, sophisticated voice elevated everyday joys and loves, striking a universal chord in listeners everywhere."

Thomas was most known as one of the members of the Drifters. Some of the top songs included "Under the Boardwalk" and "There Goes My Baby."

He sang the lead vocals for hits such as "Sweets for My Sweet" and "When My Little Girl is Smiling."

Thomas toured with the band for years and only slowed down once he became sick in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend," Lemongello Jr. told The New York Times. "Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home, and he started going downhill."

Thomas is survived by his wife Rita Thomas and their children.