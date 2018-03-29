'The Couple's Guide to Financial Compatibility' By Jeff Motske

From the publisher: The Couple's Guide to Financial Compatibility is the book to read now in order to avoid break-ups, divorce, or shelling out thousands of dollars in therapy later. It's filled with vital tips to help anyone at any relationship stage achieve financial freedom. Following a logical progression from combining finances to retirement planning, Motske gives you the tools you need to keep your finances healthy and the bond with your loved one strong. In an easy-to-follow style, this guide is organized around the questions partners need to ask each other, including:

How do we align our goals and expectations?

What do we need to discuss as a couple before we begin investing?

What if one of us loses our job?

Can we afford to have kids?

What's the best way to teach our kids about money?

What's the best way to get our kids through college?

How do we take care of our kids and our parents at the same time?

Do we have enough money saved up to retire?