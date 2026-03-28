Teen beauty queen's fake teeth fall out in moment caught on video during Miss Grand Thailand pageant

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Miss Grand Thailand pageant contestant had an unforgettable malfunction while on stage.

During the preliminary stages of the pageant March 25 in Bangkok, 18-year-old contestant Kamolwan Chanago's veneers began to fall out of her mouth as she was introducing herself to the judges and those at home.

As she was delivering her introduction, Chanago's speech became noticeably less clear as her false teeth fell out and affected her pronunciation.

Chanago didn't let the mishap fluster her, as she turned her back to the audience to adjust her veneers before quickly turning back around and giving the camera her best model face.

She then proceeded to walk down the runway and pose in her sparkly nude sheer dress and fluffy pink shawl, as the crowd cheered her on.

MISS UNIVERSE CONTESTANT FALLS OFF STAGE AS RIGGING ALLEGATIONS ROCK COMPETITION

"During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor and unexpected incident in which her veneer teeth became dislodged," a spokesperson for Miss Grand International told People magazine.

They continued: "She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition."

According to The Associated Press, a spectator at the event said "she handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day," before questioning if this might be "the most iconic pageant moment ever."

A contestant's appearance on stage is a key element in winning over the judges, and while the latest Miss America winner, Cassie Donegan, managed to win over the judges, viewers at home flooded social media with harsh critiques, arguing her makeup looked heavy and harsh.

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"The reality is, when something big happens like this, there are going to be many opinions," Donegan told Fox News Digital in September 2025 regarding the criticism.

"Everyone has the right to their own opinion, especially in such a public forum like the internet," she continued. "Yes, there is that negativity out there, and that is their truth. They are allowed to have that opinion, and I respect that entirely. But I’m surrounded by so much love and so much support and so many people who are holding me up … I’m just not allowing [their negativity] to cloud the really incredible thing that’s happening."

WATCH: Miss Grand Thailand contestant's veneers fall out while on stage

Donegan added that while "it's hard not to open my phone" and see what people have to say, she has learned that other people's opinion of her might be "valid because that is their truth, but it doesn’t mean that it’s my opinion of me."

As Miss America, Donegan explained, rather than focusing on the negativity, she hopes to be a role model for young girls, saying she wants them to know she is "not much different than you are right now, and you are so capable of doing anything you want to do."

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"I want them to believe in themselves, because if they don’t, no one else will," the pageant winner said. "Empowerment really comes from within. And if there’s even a small part of me that brings that spark out of them, then I’ve done my part. That will be something I will be grateful to be a part of."