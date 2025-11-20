Miss Universe contestant falls off stage as rigging allegations rock competition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miss Universe pageant was already in turmoil after two judges resigned, one over allegations the competition had been rigged and another for "unforeseen personal reasons." The chaos deepened when Jamaica’s contestant, Gabrielle Henry, fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round.

Henry was seen walking along the stage in a sequined orange dress, looking at the audience before falling off the main stage during the 2025 competition in Thailand.

The Miss Universe Jamaica organization said Henry was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals were attending to her. The organization said she was not suffering from any life-threatening injuries after the fall.

"I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night and we will remain in touch with her family to support her," Miss Universe pageant president Raul Rocha wrote on Instagram, saying he visited Henry in the hospital. "Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery."

Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer and businessman, resigned from the eight-member judging panel earlier this week, claiming a "secret vote" was held to pre-select 30 contestants out of the 136.

"This vote was carried out by individuals who are not official members of the jury, myself included. To this day, no one knows who the selected 30 are, except one individual who holds the results," Harfouch said.

"I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to legitimize a vote I never took part in. Some of the countries eliminated through this process could be at war, discriminated against, or geopolitically sensitive. Viewers would assume the jury made these decisions, and I cannot bear responsibility for a process I did not participate in. Pretending otherwise would be dishonest."

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) rejected Harfouch’s allegations in an Instagram post Tuesday, saying all of its judging procedures for the 74th Miss Universe competition remain "official, transparent, and fully governed by MUO protocols."

It added that no impromptu jury has been created, and no external group has been authorized to evaluate delegates or select finalists.

A second judge, former French soccer player Claude Makélélé, said he wouldn’t be attending the event "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

"This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence — values I have always championed throughout my career," Makélélé wrote on his Instagram account. "I sincerely apologise to the organisation, the contestants, and everyone involved, and I hope to be able to contribute in the future under better circumstances."

The final day of the Miss Universe competition is Nov. 21.