Taylor Swift shuts down Super Bowl halftime show rumors

Taylor Swift is putting the Super Bowl halftime show rumors to rest.

During a candid interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the pop superstar directly addressed reports she declined the NFL’s biggest stage because they wouldn't let her own her performance footage, telling Fallon simply, "No."

"Here's the thing," she began. "Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and ask how I feel about it — and that's not an official offer or a conference-room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

As she referred to her now-fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift described how intense it can be to watch him on the field.

"That is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of 'Shake It Off' into 'Blank Space' into 'Cruel Summer' would be great.'"

Swift was quick to clarify that her decision wasn’t a dig at Kelce or any kind of relationship drama. "This has nothing to do with Travis — he would love for me to do it. I’m just too locked in."

"The Fate of Ophelia" singer also addressed rumors about Selena Gomez’s Sept. 27 wedding to producer Benny Blanco, denying claims she told Gomez, "You beat me to the altar."

"No," she said. "I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day but —’" Swift mimicked flashing her ring. "‘I was like, Don’t mention it.’"

To keep the spotlight on the bride, Swift even turned her engagement ring around, joking, "Let me turn it around."

"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day."

Swift also revealed her toast included "some light teasing" about their fashion choices when they met back in 2008.

During her sit-down with Fallon, Swift shared how Kelce used the recording of a "New Heights" episode as a clever decoy while he secretly turned their backyard into a full-blown fairy-garden proposal setup.

"I think for Travis, the podcast was just sort of a distraction — a ruse to keep me from looking out the windows," she said while flashing her ring. "I’d never seen this dude nervous. He’s a professional, non-nervous person." That day, Kelce paced around the house, saying his heart was racing as blackout drapes were installed on every window.

Turns out, Kelce was hiding more than just nerves. The entire yard was being transformed into a romantic proposal scene.

Swift's interview comes after the release of her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

In August, the couple announced their major relationship milestone on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In the series of sweet photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce was down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The "Love Story" singer began dating Kelce in 2023.