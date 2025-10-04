Taylor Swift compares herself to Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor in new song

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift is turning the spotlight on fame and heartbreak with her new track, "Elizabeth Taylor."



In the new song from her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," Swift draws parallels between her own life in the spotlight and the scandal-fueled legacy of the Hollywood icon.

In "Elizabeth Taylor," Swift channels Taylor’s legendary mix of glamour and chaos. The song is filled with clever references, each serving as an easter egg for fans who know their Hollywood history.

"That view of Portofino was on my mind," Swift sings — a nod to Taylor’s romance with Richard Burton, who famously proposed in the Italian village in 1964.

"I’d cry my eyes violet," she croons — a direct reference to Taylor’s famous violet eyes, which were as legendary as her love life.



The line "I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust" may have struck a deeper chord with fans.

Taylor’s celebrated Cartier jewels have long symbolized her high-profile romances — but Swift turns the comparison around, asking whether all that glitter can ever replace trust and real connection.



There’s also a shoutout to Musso & Frank Grill — a Hollywood landmark where Taylor often dined — and a nod to Taylor’s signature fragrance, "White Diamonds," with the lyric, "All my white diamonds and lovers are forever."

Fans received a message from Swift herself during the "Official Release Party of a Showgirl," on Oct. 3, where she introduced the track in a prerecorded message, according to Elle.



Swift called it "one of my favorite songs" from the album and said it explores "the anxiety provoked by fickle fame" — a feeling both Taylors knew well.

The Grammy winner’s new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," also nods to her high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.



On the track "Wood," Swift hints at finding "the one" after years of heartbreak.

"Girls, I don’t need to catch a bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way… The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck."

She even references Kelce’s popular podcast, "New Heights."

"New heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood," she sings on the track.

In August, the couple announced their major relationship milestone on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In the series of sweet photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The "Love Story" singer began dating Kelce in 2023.