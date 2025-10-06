Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shuts down 'offensive' fan theory about her career after she marries Travis Kelce

BBC Radio 2 host asks Taylor Swift if 12th studio album will be her last following engagement to Travis Kelce

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement Video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement  on Instagram after two years of dating.

Taylor Swift shut down a fan theory making the rounds after the release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

While promoting her album on BBC Radio 2, host Scott Mills asked Swift if the latest release would be her last as she's set to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

Taylor Swift during the Reputation era on tour

Taylor Swift reacted strongly to a fan theory that "The Life of a Showgirl" would be her last album as she's set to marry Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

"I think the fans were just panicking," Mills told Swift, explaining that the theory going around is that Swift would focus on building her life with Kelce following their marriage.

"They love to panic sometimes," she noted.

Swift released "The Life of a Showgirl" on Oct. 3. The 12-songs, produced by Max Martin and Shellback, have taken the internet by storm — garnering mixed reviews.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.  (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Swift emphasized she's not planning on quitting music anytime soon.

"It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music," she said.

"That’s the coolest thing about Travis: he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects," Swift added. "There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NYC

Taylor Swift released "The Life of a Showgirl" on Oct. 3. (Getty Images)

Swift announced Kelce had proposed in an Instagram post on Aug. 26. The pop star shared photos of the intimate moment, including the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Ahead of her own wedding, Swift attended the wedding of longtime friend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunite at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift attended Selena Gomez's wedding on Sept. 27. (Getty Images)

Gomez married record producer Benny Blanco last month in Santa Barbara. The couple got engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating.

Gomez posted a video and photos from the special day to Instagram in celebration of Swift's new album.

A video, shot by Swift, showed Gomez having her veil placed on her head as her friend gushed, "Are you even serious? What? Look at her." 

"I can't believe it, I have a veil," Gomez said as the video panned to the mirror showing Swift sitting beside the bride.

"I'm so happy," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer added. "I'm getting married — finally!"

In her Instagram caption, Gomez wrote, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

