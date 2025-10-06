Taylor Swift shuts down 'offensive' fan theory about her career after she marries Travis Kelce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift shut down a fan theory making the rounds after the release of her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

While promoting her album on BBC Radio 2, host Scott Mills asked Swift if the latest release would be her last as she's set to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say," Swift said. "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

"I think the fans were just panicking," Mills told Swift, explaining that the theory going around is that Swift would focus on building her life with Kelce following their marriage.

"They love to panic sometimes," she noted.

Swift released "The Life of a Showgirl" on Oct. 3. The 12-songs, produced by Max Martin and Shellback, have taken the internet by storm — garnering mixed reviews.

Swift emphasized she's not planning on quitting music anytime soon.

"It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music," she said.

"That’s the coolest thing about Travis: he’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects," Swift added. "There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.’"

Swift announced Kelce had proposed in an Instagram post on Aug. 26. The pop star shared photos of the intimate moment, including the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Ahead of her own wedding, Swift attended the wedding of longtime friend Selena Gomez.

Gomez married record producer Benny Blanco last month in Santa Barbara. The couple got engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating.

Gomez posted a video and photos from the special day to Instagram in celebration of Swift's new album.

A video, shot by Swift, showed Gomez having her veil placed on her head as her friend gushed, "Are you even serious? What? Look at her."

"I can't believe it, I have a veil," Gomez said as the video panned to the mirror showing Swift sitting beside the bride.

"I'm so happy," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer added. "I'm getting married — finally!"

In her Instagram caption, Gomez wrote, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always."

