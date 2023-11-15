Taylor Swift tour may prevent Thanksgiving at home with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can leave the Christmas lights up until January, but they may not be able to spend their first Thanksgiving together.

While Kelce flew out to be by Swift's side for her Argentina stop on "The Eras Tour" last week, her back-to-back weekend shows in Brazil may prove to be trickier to plan a holiday schedule around.

Kelce's mom has something in common with Taylor, too — scheduling conflicts.

Donna Kelce admitted Thanksgiving is unique for the Kelce family as both of her sons are usually traveling for football, and she's just hopeful to see her boys together.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE MEET THE PARENTS: WHO'S WHO IN EACH FAMOUS FAMILY

"They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday," she told Extra. "I have always for the past, oh, 20 years, gone to where they are, even in college.

"It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody's house or something like that. I was never home. I'm never home on Thanksgiving."

She admitted she has "no idea" who else could be in the stands on Monday night when her sons' teams go head-to-head against each other on the field. As for Swift?

"She has an actual concert the night before," Donna said. "That'd be rough, so I'm thinking no."

TAYLOR SWIFT EMBRACED BY TRAVIS KELCE'S KANSAS CITY CHIEFS CREW: ‘SHE’S LETTING HER GUARD DOWN,' EXPERT SAYS

It's likely a "no" for Swift to be stateside for Thanksgiving as well. She wraps the Rio de Janeiro portion of the tour on Sunday, Nov. 19 before resuming the Brazilian leg of the tour in São Paulo on Friday, Nov. 24.

When it comes to Swift and Kelce's relationship, Mama Kelce continued to keep their love story a secret.

"I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves."

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE'S PDA SIGNALS NFL PLAYER IS ‘ENDGAME’ FOR POP STAR: EXPERT

She did, however, check up on her son's girlfriend in a subtle way. Donna was spotted at "The Eras Tour" movie in Florida recently.

"I thought, ‘This'll be a good bet... I'll go here and nobody'll know I'm here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like 'cause I have not been," Donna said.

Dannielle Sparks, a Swiftie who attended the same showing, noticed a woman enter the theater who looked strikingly similar to Kelce's mother. Sparks told Fox News Digital the woman was with a friend.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"They were just like chill the whole movie. Everyone else was like dancing and singing, having fun," Sparks said. "And it seemed like they were just enjoying the experience. I mean, it's a long movie. She sat there and watched it with the rest of us."

Once the movie was over, Donna retreated to the restroom. Sparks felt compelled to say something and first struck up a conversation with Donna's friend, who acted like the resemblance was a coincidence. After exiting the restroom, Donna introduced herself but cautioned that she was "just a mom."

"I was like, ‘No! You’re the mother. You're such a great mom to such amazing children. Like, it's a big deal. Don't just downplay it," Sparks remembered telling her. "She let my mother-in-law take a photo of me and her together, which was really nice. She didn't have to do that, you know?"

WATCH: TRAVIS KELCE'S MOM ATTENDS TAYLOR SWIFT MOVIE IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, MEETS FAN

Once outside, Sparks said Donna and her friend were trying to take pictures with the movie marquee.

"I was like, ‘Oh do you want me to just take your photo for you? Like, I can do that,'" Sparks said. "And she was like, ‘No … Well, actually, yeah. Thank you. I need to send one to Travis to tell him I came to the movie.’"

Of the film, Donna told People magazine, "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Travis Kelce's dad has been seen cheering on his son alongside Swift at Kansas City games, and admitted he used YouTube to research more about Swift.

He told "Entertainment Tonight" that while brushing up on his Swift history, he purchased her re-recorded albums after initially buying the old catalogs having not known about the issues with Scooter Braun.

After meeting Swift a few times, Ed said, "She's very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn't put on airs or anything like that .... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

She parted ways with her old label, Big Machine Records, after Braun acquired the master recordings from her first six albums while purchasing the label. He later sold Swift's masters for over $300 million to a private equity company in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ed thinks their relationship is "just great" and appreciates how supportive they are of one another.

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key," he said. "This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft.

He added, "I think she's very committed to that. And I think Travis supports that. And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.