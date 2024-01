Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

As Jason Kelce continues to support his brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to yet another Super Bowl, a big decision looms over himself and his family this offseason.

It's one his wife, Kylie Kelce, has watched Jason contemplate for the past few seasons now: retirement.

Kylie was featured on a segment of "Good Morning America" on Monday, the day after Travis helped the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens to reach Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

When Jason's shirtless celebration of Travis's touchdown against the Buffalo Bills came up in the discussion, so did Jason's big retirement decision after the Philadelphia Eagles lost in the wild-card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though it was initially reported Kelce would be retiring, he said on his "New Heights" podcast with Travis that he hasn't officially made a decision yet. No matter what it is, Kylie said she will support him like she always has.

"I think that whatever he does, he’s going to be successful in it," said Kylie, who coaches field hockey clinics and her own team. "And I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife. I think it’s his personality."

Travis's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift may have raised his own star status among NFL fans, but Jason and Kylie have also felt the effects of being celebrities this season.

It actually began last February when the Kelce brothers met in Super Bowl LVII, becoming the first brothers to do so in league history. Though they played for different teams, everyone was invested in each of them, especially their mother, Donna, and the journey she made through it.

"Kelce," an Amazon documentary focused on Jason and his family, showed Kylie's journey with their daughters during the Super Bowl run for the Eagles as well as Jason's ultimate decision to play another season.

Being a celebrity and a household name is something Kylie's still getting used to.

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing, and I’m trying to scrape applesauce off the couch," she said, laughing. "This is not that fascinating. So, it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support."

The Kelce family is expected to make the trip to Sin City in a couple of weeks to continue supporting Travis on his hunt for his third Super Bowl ring alongside Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And though it hasn't been confirmed, many expect Swift to make the flight back to the States after a show in Tokyo the night before the Super Bowl.

That's the main focus now: Supporting Travis in his quest to cement a Chiefs dynasty during their fourth trip to the Super Bowl in the last five seasons.

Jason's retirement decision can come after that.