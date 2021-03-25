Taylor Swift, Evermore theme park drop lawsuits

Taylor Swift and Evermore Park in Utah are no longer in a legal battle.

A spokesperson for the "Folklore" singer, 31, confirmed in a statement to Fox News that both parties have dropped their respective lawsuits.

"As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement," the statement reads.

Additionally, a court document dated March 24 viewed by Fox News shows that attorneys for Evermore Park filed a notice for "dismissal without prejudice" in its action against the singer.

The court battle began back in February, when Evermore Park accused Swift of trademark infringement following the December 2020 release of her latest album, "Evermore." The business claimed Swift's album caused "actual confusion and negatively affected their search engine placement."

The park, which first opened in 2018, offers guests of all ages a chance to immerse themselves in a fantasy world complete with baby dragons, dwarves, Knights and other magical elements put on by effects crews and costumed actors.

Swift’s attorneys called their claims "baseless," and ignored the cease-and-desist letter sent to her camp on December 18. TAS Rights Management, Swift’s trademark and music rights team, then countersued the park, alleging that it had been playing the pop star’s music "without authorization or license agreement." The suit specifically named the songs "Love Story," "You Belong to Me" and "Bad Blood."

As for the now-dismissed lawsuit initially filed by Evermore, a judgment filed Thursday confirms each party will "bear its own costs and attorneys fees."

As Swifties know, "Evermore" was a surprise album announced by Swift just hours before its Dec. 11 release. The 15-song project was coined a "sister album" to one she released earlier in 2020 titled "Folklore."

Most recently, Swift announced she's officially finished re-recording one of her early albums, "Fearless," which previously won four Grammys in total, including album of the year and best country album.

Earlier this month, she took home the award for album of the year for "Folklore" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.