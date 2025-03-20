Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Blake Lively

Blake Lively slams Justin Baldoni's 'sinister campaign' against her, demands lawsuit be dismissed

Blake Lively filed to dismiss Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her months after she sued him for sexual harassment

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
What is going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni? Video

What is going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

Criminal defense attorney Brian Claypool unpacks the Hollywood case on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Blake Lively filed a motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's defamation and civil extortion lawsuit against her on Thursday.

Lively's legal team claimed Baldoni used the lawsuit as a "blunt public relations instrument" designed to further the actor's "sinister campaign" to destroy his "It Ends With Us" co-star's reputation, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

"This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court," Lively's lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said in a statement. "California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press. This meritless and retaliatory lawsuit runs head first into three legal obstacles, including the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges, the latter of which contains a mandatory fee shifting provision that will require the likes of billionaire Steve Sarowitz, Wayfarer Studios, and others that brought frivolous defamation claims against Ms. Lively to pay damages. In other words, in an epic self-own, the Wayfarer Parties’ attempt to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ has only created more liability for them, and deservedly so, given what they have done."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on set of "It Ends With Us"

"It Ends With Us" co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are in a heated legal battle. (Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending