Taylor Swift's dad fights off burglar in $4M Florida penthouse: report

Taylor Swift's dad managed to fight off a burglar who entered his $4 million Florida penthouse, according to a new report.

The "Me" singer's father, Scott Swift, reportedly returned to a St. Petersburg, Fla. penthouse he owns around 10 p.m. on January 17 to find a man had broken into the 13th-floor digs. The penthouse is located in one of the Vinoy Place towers that is armed with heavy security, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The intruder was identified by police as Terrence Hoover, 30, of St. Augustine, Fla. According to the local outlet, Hoover managed to make it past a "fully gated and guarded entrance" at the property and used an emergency stairwell to gain access to the penthouse owned by the pop star's father.

Surveillance footage shows Hoover heading into the penthouse just before 10 p.m. Swift, who returned home around the same time, confronted Hoover as he fled the scene. Swift's father got into a "struggle" with Hoover before the suspect ran away, the Tampa Bay Times reported based on a police report.

Hoover later reported his encounter with "a man living at the Vinoy" to cops, the report said. Swift identified Hoover in a photo lineup.

Hours before the break-in, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Hoover was stopped and cited by cops for making an illegal U-turn.

An arrest warrant was served on Hoover for a burglary charge on Feb. 12. He is reportedly being held on a $50,000 bail. It is not clear whether or not Hoover was aware of the pop star's relation to the penthouse and if anything had been taken.

Reps for the pop star, her father and the Vinoy Condominium Complex did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.