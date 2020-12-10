Taylor Swift calls out people who don't take coronavirus seriously, laments 'trauma' it causes health workers

Taylor Swift called out people for not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously as well as the “trauma” that will likely come from it.

The celebrity, who announced that she’ll drop her ninth album “Evermore” at midnight, spoke with Entertainment Weekly for a lengthy interview about her career thus far.

Inevitably, the conversation turned to the coronavirus, prompting the star to lament the number of people she sees continuing to gather despite advice from health experts to avoid going out.

“I mean, you just immediately think of the health workers who are putting their lives on the line — and oftentimes losing their lives. If they make it out of this, if they see the other side of it, there's going to be a lot of trauma that comes with that; there's going to be things that they witnessed that they will never be able to un-see,” Swift explained.

Earlier in the interview, the singer talked about her song “Epiphany,” which contains a nod to her late grandfather, a World War II veteran. She noted that, in doing research about her late relative, she drew parallels between the trauma of war and what people are experiencing now.

“It hit me very quickly that we've got a version of that trauma happening right now in our hospitals,” she said. “God, you hope people would respect it and would understand that going out for a night isn't worth the ripple effect that it causes. But obviously we're seeing that a lot of people don't seem to have their eyes open to that — or if they do, a lot of people don't care, which is upsetting.”

Swift, who like many performers has been struggling without being able to perform for an audience in light of the pandemic, noted that she’s been trying to release music as a way to replace physical interaction with her myriad of fans.

“It's confusing. It's hard to watch. I think that maybe me wanting to make as much music as possible during this time was a way for me to feel like I could reach out my hand and touch my fans, even if I couldn't physically reach out or take a picture with them,” she explained. “We've had a lot of different, amazing, fun, sort of underground traditions we've built over the years that involve a lot of human interaction, and so I have no idea what's going to happen with touring; none of us do. And that's a scary thing.”

The star is putting her money where her mouth is, announcing via social media that she’ll drop “Evermore” on Friday, just months after releasing “Folklore” in July.

“I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called 'evermore,'" she wrote.

Swift continued: "I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.”