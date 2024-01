Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Taylor Swift made it through another wintry weekend to support Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against, but faced a slight mixed reaction upon arrival.

In video shared on social media, as Swift exited her car outside the stadium, she was first greeted by cheers that were quickly followed by boos from the crowd.

Swift seemed unfazed by the reaction, blowing a kiss to the crowd before entering the building.

For her eleventh appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game, Swift sported a white varsity jacket with red stars, paired with a bright red beanie, keeping on theme with the team’s colors.

People on social media also had mixed reactions to the "Shake It Off" singer’s attendance at the game., rooting against the Chiefs over the complaint that the singer is shown too much during broadcasts and distracts from the game.

"I’m pulling for Buffalo cause I’m tired of seeing Taylor Swift" one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Others were sympathetic to the singer, with one person writing, Taylor Swift In Buffalo & They Booed Her" with the crying emoji.

Swift addressed the complaint that she is often shown during NFL broadcasts in her Time Person of the Year interview late last year.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she told the outlet. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

She added, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Earlier this month, Swift was the butt of a joke during the Golden Globes by comedian Jo Koy.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy joked. "I swear, there’s just more to go to."

The camera then panned to Swift, who remained straight-faced as she took a sip of her drink.

Fans were on her side after the jab, writing comments like "Personally if taylor swift glared like that at me on national television I’d walk right out of that room and leave the country," on social media.