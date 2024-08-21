Taylor Swift addresses 'devastating' canceled Vienna shows due to terror plot: 'A new sense of fear'

Taylor Swift is speaking out about the cancelation of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, due to an alleged terror plot planned for the concert.

"Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions," Swift wrote in a social media post. "Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

She continued, "I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."

Swift had been silent on the cancelations, but per her post, she felt it was necessary to protect herself and fans.

"In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that," the "Cruel Summer" singer wrote.

On Aug. 7, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male for allegedly plotting terror attacks on Swift's Vienna shows, set for Aug. 8-10 at Ernst Happel Stadium. An 18-year-old male was arrested on Aug. 8.

A 15-year-old male has been questioned by police but has not been named as a suspect.

Event organizer Barracuda Music shared on Instagram that "we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety."

Concert organizers in Austria said they had expected up to 65,000 fans inside the stadium at each concert and as many as 30,000 onlookers outside, where authorities said the suspects planned to strike.

Swift's website shared that all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.

At least one of the suspects confessed to wanting to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."

Bomb-making materials were also found in at least one of the teens' homes. The 19-year-old male had bomb-making manuals in his possession along with homemade explosives, detonators and hydrogen peroxide, according to NBC.

Authorities found ISIS and al Qaeda materials at the home of the 17-year-old.

Due to Austrian privacy laws, the names of the suspects have not been released to the public.

Swift's London shows went on as planned for five nights, beginning on August 15 at Wembley Stadium. London's Metropolitan Police said there was no indication of any links to the planned attacks in Austria.

The Wembley shows marked the conclusion of the European leg of The Eras Tour.

"We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in," the "Tortured Poets Department" singer wrote. "It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise."

Calling London "a beautiful dream sequence" after the fear from the canceled Vienna shows, Swift concluded her post, writing, "All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance. The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there."

