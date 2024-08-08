Taylor Swift concert terror plot: Security experts on what to know about next show

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour London concerts will go on as scheduled after a foiled terror plot that led to the cancellation of the pop star's Austria concerts.

London's Metropolitan Police said there had been no indication of any links to the planned attacks in the country. Swift is set to take the stage at Wembley Stadium for a second round of shows beginning Aug. 15. The "Tortured Poets Department" singer will perform five shows in London.

However, there will likely be "additional layers of protection" in the wake of the thwarted terror attack plan, a security expert told Fox News Digital.

"Taylor Swift’s team is likely implementing additional layers of protection to ensure her own safety, as well as her fans' and the public’s safety," said Julian Moro, SVP and regional security director at International SOS. "While it is not known what the exact measures may be, we can assume this could include increasing security personnel, limiting public appearances and interactions and reassessing travel routes. It also will likely include making sure that there’s additional security at and around the venues where she’ll perform for the remainder of her tour."

Swift's three Vienna concerts were canceled on Wednesday after authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male who were allegedly plotting a terror attack at Ernst Happel Stadium.

At least one of the suspects confessed to wanting to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue." The 17-year-old has refused to speak to authorities.

Bomb-making materials were found in at least one of the teens' homes.

Swift likely has a high level of personal security as well.

"In Ms. Swift’s case, it is our understanding that she has a full-time, very experienced head of security, and travels with an executive protection detail, which would be augmented with additional agents based on the profile and itinerary, or like this example, due to a credible and specific threat," Moro explained. "Moreover, her private security team will liaise closely with venue security personnel, and if she is going to a public area, law enforcement personnel."

"Oftentimes, in high threatening situations, all three work together to ensure the safety of the public as well as the high-profile person."

The goal of attacks like the one planned to occur at Swift's concert is "to disrupt our way of life," Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News.

"It's been a while since the Islamic State has pulled off a major attack – or al Qaeda – but again, it only takes one, the Army veteran explained. "And it instills fear. It disrupts our way of life."

Roggio noted that it is hard to enter venues with weapons, leaving terrorists to conduct attacks outside of arenas – much like the teenagers had allegedly been planning to do.

"That just shows these groups are adapting, and they have been adapting for decades now," he said. "As we up our security, they make every effort to find a weakness and … that is a weakness, people gathering outside of a concert. They could be gathering in the parking lot. When the Islamic State didn't have access to weapons, they used knives or rammed trucks into crowds."

Swift revealed that concert violence was her "biggest fear" in a 2019 interview with Elle magazine, and she referenced the Manchester Arena bombing in which 22 people died, with hundreds of others injured, in a suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

"After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," Swift said ahead of the Lover Fest tour that was later canceled due to COVID. "There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense and effort put into keeping my fans safe."

"My fear of violence has continued into my personal life," she added. "I carry QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."

Unfortunately, it seems Swift's fears are warranted. During the Germany stops of the Eras Tour, a 34-year-old man was detained and kept in custody for the three nights Swift was in town.

The suspected stalker had a ticket to Swift's concert at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena on July 17, police said in a statement. The man had been investigated, but the risk couldn't be ruled out, leading to his detainment during entry checks to the arena.

The alleged stalker made threats against Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, on social media. Organizers for the Germany stop of the Eras Tour tipped off police to the threats.

Police said there was no danger at any point to Swift or to the audience. The concert, attended by about 60,000 people, went on peacefully.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.