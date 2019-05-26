Taylor Swift dodges question about marriage and kids

Taylor Swift swerved a German interview question that she apparently felt was sexist.

When Deutsche Presse-Agentur asked the singer if she considered settling down and having kids upon her upcoming 30th birthday, Swift, 29, told the outlet (via Entertainment Tonight), "I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now."

The country crooner-turned-pop star did note, however, "I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties. And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes."

JOE JONAS' EX TAYLOR SWIFT CROSSES PATHS WITH HIS WIFE SOPHIE TURNER FOR FIRST TIME

Swift previously reflected on turning 30 in an essay for Elle U.K., hinting that part of why she keeps her romance with actor Joe Alwyn private is because social media tainted her view of her life in the part.

TAYLOR SWIFT ADOPTS KITTEN FROM SET OF 'ME!' MUSIC VIDEO

"Social media can be great, but it can also inundate your brain with images of what you aren’t, how you’re failing, or who is in a cooler locale than you at any given moment," she wrote. "One thing I do to lessen this weird insecurity laser beam is to turn off comments... That way, I’m showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I’m training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me I look. I’m also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to 'go die in a hole ho' while I’m having my coffee at nine in the morning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships," she added. "Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was 'couples goals' based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want."