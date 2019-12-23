Tarek El Moussa, girlfriend Heather Rae Young celebrate first Christmas together with his kids

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ringing in their first Christmas together as a couple and are stopping at nothing to assure his children have the time of their lives as well.

The “Flip or Flop” star, 38, shared a series of adorable snaps to his Instagram account on Sunday in which El Moussa and his son, Brayden James, don matching checkered-print onesies while his “Selling Sunset” star Young, 32, twinned it up with El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor Reese, 9.

“Has anyone seen the Christmas movie the “Polar Express”!? 😂😂😂 I can’t believe I wore a onesie lol,” the HGTV star began in the photo caption. “We had a great time today in Perris Ca riding the train and enjoying the show! It was pike [sic] the movie with actors, singers and even golden tickets!”

El Moussa said he had no clue of the film’s overall popularity and asked if the train ride was made available in other states. He shares both children with ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead – who has since welcomed her first child, Hudson London – with her new husband of one year, TV host and master mechanic Ant Anstead.

In October, Ant Anstead spoke with Fox News at length about his relationship with Christina and praised his wife and El Moussa for their parts in ensuring their co-parenting arrangement was a smooth transition for their kids.

“I think it's important to note that, you know, we live in a time where everything's changed. The idea of blended families is now not foreign to anybody, it's actually quite commonplace,” Anstead explained. “And I think that we're incredibly lucky because all of our children and all the adults have actually fallen into the right sort of mindset to make it work.”

“And that, I think, is the key. The fact is that you have to have the mindset that puts the children first. And if you ever come up with a decision that doesn't put the children first, it's the wrong decision,” he continued. “So I think it's really important that the parents – the four of us, we all make the children our priority. And then the children just need the space to be creative in the space to feel loved and the space to be educated, because at the end of the day, they're just being sponges.”

El Moussa told People in an interview that his young brood would spend Christmas Eve with their mother and Anstead before heading over to El Moussa’s place only a few blocks away on Christmas day for quality time with him and Young.

HGTV announced earlier this month that the popular home renovation series "Flip or Flop," would return for season nine in August 2020. The new set of episodes will mark the third time the former couple has filmed together since their 2016 split, according to People magazine.