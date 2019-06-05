'Queer Eye' star Tan France reveals why he quit 'complicated' flight attendant job

Before he was the resident fashion expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tan France was a 19-year-old with a temporary job as a flight attendant on the now-defunct Brittania Airways. The style guru has recently described the one-time gig as “very difficult” and “complicated,” dishing why he’d never return to work in the high skies.

In his new memoir “Naturally Tan,” the 36-year-old star revealed that he once accepted a six-month seasonal position as a steward for Brittania in his native England – though he only lasted two months on the job.

"The thirty-day training included some of the hardest moments of my life. It was very difficult, and many people failed ... I felt like a glorified waiter,” France wrote of the experience, USA Today reports.

Admittedly, he’d had higher hopes for the job, as he had previously thought flight stewards were mostly tasked with “serving tea and coffee and a bit of something else.”

Working for Brittania in the early 2000s after 9/11, the style guru said that he unfortunately often faced racist treatment from drunken passengers.

"[The job] was a couple of years after 9/11, and [passengers] had no qualms about openly referring to my people as terrorists," France opined. "The flight would start off well enough, but by the end of the flight, it would be clear they weren't so happy that I was the one serving them."

Ultimately, France had the last straw when “rude” and “rowdy” passengers got “aggressive” on a trip from Ibiza, Spain to the U.K.

"At one point, they got super angry and started asking for coffee because I wouldn't give them alcohol anymore,” he remembered. “Because they had been so rude to me the whole time, I finally barked back, 'Get your own [expletive] coffee."

Soon after, he quit – and never looked back.

Though the “Queer Eye” mainstay has since found his niche, serving up kindhearted style advice to people from all walks of life, he claims he’d never return to employment in aviation.

"If I weren’t doing any of this anymore, I don’t think I would ever choose to do that job again because it’s a lot more complicated than anyone thinks," France told USA Today.

