Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020

As another month draws to a close, Netflix fans eagerly awaiting the release of new content on the streaming platform in June, as well as finding out what’s going to be gone at the end of May.

Fans of comedy can look forward to the final season of “Fuller House” dropping, along with other popular laugh-out-loud shows like Season 4 of “F is for Family” and comedy specials from standups such as Eric Andre. Meanwhile, those who like a little drama in their monthly TV binge will be pleased to hear that the fourth and final season of the controversial teen drama “13 Reasons Why” drops in June, as well.

However, for those that appreciate more of a throwback, classic movies like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Cape Fear” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be available on Netflix in the coming weeks, too.

To help you kick off your summer with some quality TV and movies, below is a rundown of everything that’s both coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020:

Coming to Netflix in June 2020

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way To Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

Leaving Netflix in June 2020

June 1

The King's Speech



June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness



June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man