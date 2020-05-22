Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
As another month draws to a close, Netflix fans eagerly awaiting the release of new content on the streaming platform in June, as well as finding out what’s going to be gone at the end of May.
Fans of comedy can look forward to the final season of “Fuller House” dropping, along with other popular laugh-out-loud shows like Season 4 of “F is for Family” and comedy specials from standups such as Eric Andre. Meanwhile, those who like a little drama in their monthly TV binge will be pleased to hear that the fourth and final season of the controversial teen drama “13 Reasons Why” drops in June, as well.
However, for those that appreciate more of a throwback, classic movies like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Cape Fear” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be available on Netflix in the coming weeks, too.
IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE
To help you kick off your summer with some quality TV and movies, below is a rundown of everything that’s both coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020:
Coming to Netflix in June 2020
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
HOW PAST OUTBREAKS SHAPED CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE IN US
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way To Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half
Leaving Netflix in June 2020
June 1
The King's Speech
June 3
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man