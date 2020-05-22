Expand / Collapse search
Netflix
Published

Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
As another month draws to a close, Netflix fans eagerly awaiting the release of new content on the streaming platform in June, as well as finding out what’s going to be gone at the end of May.

Fans of comedy can look forward to the final season of “Fuller House” dropping, along with other popular laugh-out-loud shows like Season 4 of “F is for Family” and comedy specials from standups such as Eric Andre. Meanwhile, those who like a little drama in their monthly TV binge will be pleased to hear that the fourth and final season of the controversial teen drama “13 Reasons Why” drops in June, as well.

However, for those that appreciate more of a throwback, classic movies like “The Silence of the Lambs,” “Cape Fear” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” will be available on Netflix in the coming weeks, too.

To help you kick off your summer with some quality TV and movies, below is a rundown of everything that’s both coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2020:

Coming to Netflix in June 2020

June 1

Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer 
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)

The final season of 'Fuller House' drops on Netflix in June.

The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5

'Queer Eye' Season 5 drops on Netflix in June.

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea

'The Politician' drops a new season on Netflix in June.

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2 
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet 
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 
One-Way To Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí

June 26

Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

'Man Men' is leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving Netflix in June 2020

June 1

The King's Speech


June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness


June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium
From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

June 12

Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan
Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield

'Cheers' is one of the many shows leaving Netflix in June.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man