Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sylvester Stallone
Published

Sylvester Stallone packs on PDA with wife Jennifer Flavin in Italy during rare public appearance

'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share three daughters

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage Video

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer tell Fox News Digital the secrets to their marriage and why the actor is in awe of his wife.

Sylvester Stallone is sharing a steamy moment with his wife Jennifer Flavin in Sardinia, Italy.

Stallone, 77, was spotted cozying up to wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, during their European getaway, Thursday. 

The two were spotted playfully hugging in the pool, as the "Rambo" star embraced his wife from behind showing off his muscular arms. 

SYLVESTER STALLONE HOLDS HANDS WITH WIFE IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST SPARKING RECONCILIATION RUMORS AMID DIVORCE

He sported a black T-shirt with matching sunglasses and shined his gold watch in the photograph.

Sylvester Stallone Jennifer Flavin

77-year-old American actor Sylvester Stallone pictured having fun with his wife Jennifer Flavin while enjoying a holiday in Italy. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Flavin flaunted her fit physique in a blue bikini, with a set of gold chained necklaces and stunned in some summer shades. 

The loving couple were all smiles as Stallone held Flavin tight, as the two were waist-deep in the outdoor pool. 

In one photo, the "Rocky" star appeared to be covering the top part of his wife’s body with his hands as the pair were seen laughing during their holiday. 

Sylvester Stallone Jennifer Flavin

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone soaked up the sun during a European getaway with his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, after they called off their divorce. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Stallone and Flavin’s cheeky vacation photos come after they called off their initial divorce. 

The "Cobra" star and his wife of 25 years patched up their relationship less than one month after the former model filed for divorce in August. 

WATCH: Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage

Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin share the secret to their marriage Video

She accused Stallone of engaging in the "intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate" in paperwork filed on Aug. 19.

However, by September the pair had seemingly chosen to reconcile and work on their marriage.

SYLVESTER STALLONE SAYS HE WAS WORRIED THAT FILMING HIS NEW REALITY SHOW WOULD BE EMBARASSING 'EVERY DAY'

Sylvester Stallone and his wife

Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years Jennifer Flavin patched up their relationship less than one month after the former model filed for divorce in August.  (Getty Images)

"The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court," the order stated. "Each party is satisfied that all immediate issues have been addressed to his and her mutual satisfaction in a separately executed stipulation."

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 and married in London in 1997.

SYLVESTER STALLONE'S DAUGHTERS REVEAL WHY HE MAKES IT DIFFICULT FOR THEM TO DATE

The couple share three daughters together -- Scarlet Rose, Sophia Rose and Sistine Rose Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone in a grey suit and white shirt stands next to daughters Sistine in a black frill and lace dress, Scarlet in a black lace dress, Sophia in a black sheer dress, and wife Jennifer in a black dress

Sylvester Stallone is photographed on the red carpet with his daughters (L-R) Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia, and his wife Jennifer. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Tulsa King" star launched a reality television show on Paramount+ with his family called "The Family Stallone." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Stallone noted that they're "all still together," so he questioned: "Why not take advantage of that?"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending