Sylvester Stallone holds hands with wife in new Instagram post sparking reconciliation rumors amid divorce

Not so sly, Mr. Stallone!

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone shared a new Instagram picture of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

The photo, which features Stallone and Flavin with their backs to the camera walking off into the sunset, has fans speculating that the couple is reconciling, after announcing their divorce plans last month.

In addition to the picture of the estranged duo, Stallone shared a family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters.

He cryptically captioned the set of photos "Wonderful…," causing fans to write things like "Back together?"

Flavin, who had been photographed without her wedding ring before filing for divorce, has also used Instagram in the past as a platform to post her own cryptic messages. On August 10, the former model posted a picture with her daughters - Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia - writing, "These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

Flavin originally accused Stallone of intentionally mishandling their finances, something the actor vehemently denies.

Despite the tumultuous nature of their relationship, Stallone has remained committed to Flavin and his family, previously telling Fox News Digital, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

A representative for Stallone did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.