©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sylvester Stallone holds hands with wife in new Instagram post sparking reconciliation rumors amid divorce

The "Rocky" actor shares three daughters with former model Jennifer Flavin

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Not so sly, Mr. Stallone!

"Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone shared a new Instagram picture of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

The photo, which features Stallone and Flavin with their backs to the camera walking off into the sunset, has fans speculating that the couple is reconciling, after announcing their divorce plans last month.

In addition to the picture of the estranged duo, Stallone shared a family photo of himself, his wife and their three daughters.

Sylvester Stallone fueled reconciliation rumors after randomly posting a photo with his wife on Instagram. 

Sylvester Stallone fueled reconciliation rumors after randomly posting a photo with his wife on Instagram.  (Ernesto S. Ruscio)

SYLVESTER STALLONE DENIES JENNIFER FLAVINS' CLAIM HE 'WASTED' MARITAL ASSETS

He cryptically captioned the set of photos "Wonderful…," causing fans to write things like "Back together?"

Flavin, who had been photographed without her wedding ring before filing for divorce, has also used Instagram in the past as a platform to post her own cryptic messages. On August 10, the former model posted a picture with her daughters - Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia - writing, "These girls are my priority nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever."

Sylvester Stallone captured the Instagram post "Wonderful..."

Sylvester Stallone captured the Instagram post "Wonderful..." (Instagram)

Flavin originally accused Stallone of intentionally mishandling their finances, something the actor vehemently denies.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share three daughters together and have been married for 25 years.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share three daughters together and have been married for 25 years. (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Despite the tumultuous nature of their relationship, Stallone has remained committed to Flavin and his family, previously telling Fox News Digital, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

A representative for Stallone did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sylvester Stallone seemingly did not respond to inquiries about his relationship on his Instagram post. 

Sylvester Stallone seemingly did not respond to inquiries about his relationship on his Instagram post.  (Bryn Lennon - Formula 1)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

