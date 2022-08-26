Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him.

Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.

"If she was out of my life, it would be mass suicide - which infers that I have multiple personalities," Stallone said on the podcast, first noted by Entertainment Tonight, back in January.

Flavin also gave a glimpse into how she kept Stallone's life "extremely organized" for the past two decades.

"I keep him extremely organized, so I do everything. I do everything from the minute we wake up, from getting him coffee to bringing it to him in bed, bringing him cookies in bed every morning, then going downstairs," Flavin explained. She added, "And then we get ready. I make you breakfast in the morning, and then I make sure everything is great for you for the day."

"I go through your schedule, and then you tell a few jokes, I laugh," she continued about the couple's routine. "That's what keeps us going, 'cause I laugh, and I laugh, and I laugh, because he's so damn funny. Sly is the funniest man I've ever met, and I'm telling you I've sat with a lot of funny comedians. He cracks me up."

The "Samaritan" star noted the couple's marriage worked because Flavin always did her own thing.

"I think to have a happy marriage you have to let people follow their natural inclinations," the "Rocky" actor said during the podcast. "Some people don't want to work, some people need to work. That was her thing. She's been on her own since she was 12, 13, so I thought, 'You know what? Just let her go.'"

"I don't understand when people try to subjugate others and put the lion's paw on them and not let them do what they want to do, and then you come home, and you wonder why your wife is in a bad mood," he later added. "...I think that's the worst thing, is to stomp on someone's dreams, just crush them. Then don't marry her. Don't marry her. Don't marry him."

Flavin chimed in with what she thought helped the marriage last.

"I think that was one of the biggest things that helped our marriage because I made my own money. I paid my own bills and I did very well. So I didn't need Sly's money. I didn't need to be in a movie of his, I'm not an actress. I didn't need any of his friends."

"That's very rare in this town."

Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on Aug. 19 in Palm Beach County, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Stallone has been accused of "intentional dissipation" of the marital assets by Flavin. It is currently unclear in what way this occurred.

"The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the court documents read.

The former model also requested to legally change her name back to Jennifer Lee Flavin.

"I love my family," Stallone said in a statement to Fox News Digital about the impending divorce. "We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Stallone and Flavin got married in London in 1997. The couple shares three daughters; Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.